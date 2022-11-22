Who is Al Dawsari, Saudi Arabia’s goal scorer against Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022?

Salem Al-Dawsari scored in the in the 53rd minute of the Group C match as Saudi Arabia took a 2-1 lead against Argentina in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in the Education City stadium on Tuesday.

Saleh Al-Shehri opened the scoring for the middle eastern country in the 48th minute to equalise against the Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

FOLLOW the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia LIVE here

Al-Dawsari plays for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and has made four appearances for the side. He has not scored a goal this season but has a solitary assist towards his name.

Earlier, captain Messi helped Argentina take the lead in the 10th minute of the game via a penalty after Al Bulyahi fouled Padres inside the six yard box.