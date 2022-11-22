Who is Saleh Alshehri, who scored for Saudi Arabia against Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022?

Saleh Al-Shehri scored Saudi Arabia’s equaliser against Argentina in the sides’ opening fixture in the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Saudi striker, who plays for Al-Hilal Saudi FC in the Saudi Pro League, scored the vital goal for his side in the second half after Lionel Messi gave Argentina the opener in the first half through a penalty.

This was Al-Shehri’s 11th goal in his international career.

In 2012, Saleh became the first Saudi Arabian to score in Europe, when he found the net for Beira-Mar against Moreirense.