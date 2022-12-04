Argentina beat Australia 2-1 in the round of 16 of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to qualify for the quarterfinals, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

The two-time FIFA World Cup winner saw its campaign end prematurely in the round of 16 in the last edition of the tournament, after a 3-4 loss to the eventual champion, France.

That is an impediment that Lionel Messi and his side have gone past, after the victory over the Socceroos.

This is the fifth time since 1998 that the Albiceleste will be playing in the quarterfinals as it looks to secure the only jewel missing in Messi’s crown - his first World Cup and his country’s third overall.

Who will Argentina face in the quarterfinals?

Argentina will face Netherlands in the quarterfinals, after the Dutch beat the United States of America in the first round of 16 match, at the Khalifa International Stadium earlier in the day.

When will Argentina play its quarterfinal match?

Argentina will play its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal on December 10. The match is scheduled for a 12:30 am kick-off.

Where will Netherlands vs Argentina be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

Have Argentina and Netherlands met before in the World Cup?

Yes, Argentina and Netherlands have met five times in the FIFA World Cup before, with the latest meeting being the World Cup semifinal of 2014, when the Dutch were eliminated after a 2-4 loss on penalties.