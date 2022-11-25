FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B scenarios: How are England, USA, Wales, Iran placed after matchday 1

Ahead of matchday two of the FIFA World Cup, England is in a prime position to qualify for the knockouts in Group B.
England beat Iran 6-2 in the opening match on Monday and needs another win against the USA on Friday to seal its passage into the round of 16 stage.
A defeat for Iran against Wales in the afternoon kick-off and a point for England against the USA will spell elimination for the Asian team. A win or a point could keep its qualification hopes alive. Iran also has a negative goal difference of 4, which it will need to improve upon.
A win for Wales against Iran will take it to four points and take it a step forward towards qualification.
A win for the USA against England, and a draw between Iran and Wales, could keep all four teams in contention for qualification heading into the final group day fixtures.
Group B standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|3
|2
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0
