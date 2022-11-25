News

FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B scenarios: How are England, USA, Wales, Iran placed after matchday 1

Team Sportstar
25 November, 2022 09:30 IST
Ahead of matchday two of the FIFA World Cup, England is in a prime position to qualify for the knockouts in Group B. 

Ahead of matchday two of the FIFA World Cup, England is in a prime position to qualify for the knockouts in Group B.

England beat Iran 6-2 in the opening match on Monday and needs another win against the USA on Friday to seal its passage into the round of 16 stage.

A defeat for Iran against Wales in the afternoon kick-off and a point for England against the USA will spell elimination for the Asian team. A win or a point could keep its qualification hopes alive. Iran also has a negative goal difference of 4, which it will need to improve upon.

Group B round two matches (Timings in IST)
Wales vs Iran - 3.30 PM - Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium
England vs USA - 12.30 AM (Nov. 26) - Al Bayt Stadium

A win for Wales against Iran will take it to four points and take it a step forward towards qualification.

A win for the USA against England, and a draw between Iran and Wales, could keep all four teams in contention for qualification heading into the final group day fixtures.

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England11006243
2Wales10101101
3USA10101101
4Iran100126-40

 Daily football podcast
