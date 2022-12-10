News

Who is En-Nesyri? Morocco’s forward who scored against Portugal in quarterfinal

The Moroccon forward scored in the 44th minute against Portugal to give the lead to his side.

10 December, 2022 21:20 IST
Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinal.

Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Youssef En-Nesyri scored in the closing minute of the first half to give Morocco a 1-0 lead against Portugal in the quartefinal at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

This was En-Nesyri’s 17th goal for the national side, in his 55th appearance.

At this World Cup, Nesyri also became the first Moroccan player to score in two different World Cups. He scored a goal against Canada in the group stage, and the goal against Portugal was his second in Qatar.

His first World Cup goal was against Spain at the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

With three goals at the World Cup, he is Morocco’s leading scorer at the quadrennial tournament.

En-Nesyri, who was awarded La Liga player of the month in January 2021, after he scored two hat-tricks in the league, was given his Moroccan debut by Herve Renard in 2016.

The forward plays for Sevilla in La Liga and has made 89 appearances for the team, scoring 27 goals. He even won the UEFA Europa League in the 2019/20 season.

