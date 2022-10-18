Fifa World Cup

Spain’s Koke suffers thigh injury ahead of World Cup

Atletico Madrid’s Spanish midfielder Koke picked up a thigh injury during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Atletico Madrid said Koke picked up a thigh injury in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, leaving the Spain midfielder just weeks to recover before the World Cup in Qatar.

The 30-year-old, who has 67 caps, was substituted in the 81st minute of Atletico’s win.

Spain, which is in Group E at the World Cup with Germany, Costa Rica and Japan, has yet to announce its final squad for the tournament. It begins its group campaign on Nov. 23 against Costa Rica.

