Casemiro is undoubtedly one of the best defensive midfielders in world football currently. His inclusion in the Brazil squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar was hardly in doubt, but the midfielder says it is a ‘Dream come true’ for him.

Casemiro, who plays for Manchester United, made his senior debut for Brazil on 14 September, 2011, in a 0–0 draw against Argentina at the age of 19.

On May 5, 2016, he was named among the 23-man list for the Copa América Centenario to be held in the United States.

In May 2018, Casemiro was selected by manager Tite for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia. The midfielder made his debut in the competition on June 17, playing 60 minutes in a 1–1 group stage draw to Switzerland.

In May 2019, he was included in Brazil’s 23-man squad for the 2019 Copa América on home soil.

On November 7, 2022, Casemiro was named in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, earning his second World Cup call-up for Brazil.

Casemiro has scored five goals in 65 appearances for Brazil at the senior level.