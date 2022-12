WATCH: Tchouameni goal gives France the lead vs England in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal

France’s Aurelien Tchouameni scores his side’s opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Aurelien Tchouameni scored from outside the box to give France the lead against England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal, leaving the England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford absolutely hapless. Watch the goal below: Aurélien Tchouaméni! 😮😮



