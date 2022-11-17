The host nation have come under increased scrutiny of its human rights record, as well as its treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ community. The US squad are in Doha preparing for their World Cup opener against Wales on November 21.
FIFA World Cup: ‘We support human rights everywhere’ says US goalkeeper Turner
Speaking in Qatar ahead of the World Cup, US goalkeeper Matt Turner says “I think it’s clear that we support human rights everywhere”.
Doha 17 November, 2022 12:22 IST
