Watch: Who will make it to England’s playing XI for World Cup game against Iran? Predictions, form, stats
How will Gareth Southgate’s XI look in England’s opening clash in the #FIFAWorldCup against Iran? Aashin Prasad explores the gaffer’s options.
21 November, 2022 14:29 IST
