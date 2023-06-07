Magazine

Police detain 16 after Fiorentina fans attack West Ham supporters

Video on Twitter showed fans setting off flares and throwing tables at the bar located just off Prague’s Old Town Square. A police officer was also attacked.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 21:47 IST , PRAGUE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Supporters of West Ham United cheer for their team at the Old Town Square.  
Supporters of West Ham United cheer for their team at the Old Town Square.   | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Supporters of West Ham United cheer for their team at the Old Town Square.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Czech police detained 16 suspects after a group of black-clad Fiorentina fans attacked West Ham United supporters in a bar in central Prague on Wednesday ahead of the Europa Conference League final, injuring three patrons, authorities said.

Video on Twitter showed fans setting off flares and throwing tables at the bar located just off Prague’s Old Town Square. A police officer was also attacked.

“Italy fans attacked West Ham fans in a bar on Rytirska street, injuring three,” Czech police said on Twitter. “A police officer was also attacked. We have restricted the personal liberty of 16 people.”

Prague police have called in several hundred officers to patrol the event as they braced for an estimated 20,000 West Ham supporters - many without match tickets - to revel in their team’s first European competition final in nearly half a century.

