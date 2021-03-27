Football Football Bosnia coach tests COVID-19 positive ahead of France clash Petev helped his side earn a 2-2 draw against the Finns on his debut as Bosnia's coach in their Group D qualifier on Wednesday. Reuters SARAJEVO 27 March, 2021 16:14 IST The news of Petev testing positive to COVID-19 was revealed by the country's football federation- REUTERS Reuters SARAJEVO 27 March, 2021 16:14 IST Bosnia and Herzegovina's Bulgarian coach Ivaylo Petev tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the side's 2022 World Cup qualifier at home against France on Wednesday, the Balkan nation's football federation (NFSBIH) said."Petev tested positive for the coronavirus after the national team's return from Finland on Thursday, while all his staff and players tested negative," the NFSBIH said on its official website."He is feeling well and doesn't have any symptoms," it added.ALSO READ | Gareth Southgate says Jordan Henderson is doubtful starter for Euro finalsPetev helped his side earn a 2-2 draw against the Finns on his debut as Bosnia's coach in their Group D qualifier on Wednesday, while France was held to a shock 1-1 home draw by Ukraine.Kazakhstan, the other team in the group, is at home to France on Sunday, while Ukraine hosts Finland. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.