Football Football Liverpool beats Flamengo 1-0 to win maiden Club World Cup A stunning extra time goal from Roberto Firminho helped Liverpool steal a 1-0 win against Flamengo to win the Club World Cup in Doha on Saturday. Team Sportstar Doha (Qatar) 22 December, 2019 01:46 IST Roberto Firmino's crucial opener in extra time helped Liverpool seal a hard-fought 1-0 win against Flamengo in the Club World Cup final. - AFP Roberto Firmino scored in extra time to give Liverpool a 1-0 win over Flamengo in Saturday's Club World Cup final in Doha, Qatar.READ: Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo, as it happenedFirmino's 99th-minute goal allowed the Jurgen Klopp's Reds to lift the trophy for the first time in their history at the end of a year in which they also claimed the Champions League and UEFA Supercup. Incidentally, the Brazilian also managed an injury-time goal against Monterrey to power Liverpool into the final of the tournament. The game saw its fair share of drama after a penalty decision in injury time, when Sadio Mane was fouled by Rafinha, was overturned by the referee after a VAR consultation. Liverpool is now the second Premier League side to win the tournament after Manchester United's title win in 2008.Monterrey claimed third place after defeating Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.