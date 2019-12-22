Liverpool beats Flamengo 1-0 to win maiden Club World Cup

Roberto Firmino scored in extra time to give Liverpool a 1-0 win over Flamengo in Saturday's Club World Cup final in Doha, Qatar.



Firmino's 99th-minute goal allowed the Jurgen Klopp's Reds to lift the trophy for the first time in their history at the end of a year in which they also claimed the Champions League and UEFA Supercup. Incidentally, the Brazilian also managed an injury-time goal against Monterrey to power Liverpool into the final of the tournament.

The game saw its fair share of drama after a penalty decision in injury time, when Sadio Mane was fouled by Rafinha, was overturned by the referee after a VAR consultation.



Liverpool is now the second Premier League side to win the tournament after Manchester United's title win in 2008.



Monterrey claimed third place after defeating Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.