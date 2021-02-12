Leicester City defender Justin out for season with ACL injury

Leicester City defender James Justin will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury that requires surgery, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who has played in 31 games in all competitions this season, damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in the 1-0 victory over Brighton in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

"It's a massive blow for us," Rodgers said.

"He's been so robust. He's the one player that's virtually played nearly every game since he's come in, in a variety of positions, and performed at a very, very high level," Rodgers added.

ALSO READ: Racism on social media: Players must not use social media for validation, says Rodgers

Justin had been walking around after Wednesday's game, giving hope that the injury wasn't serious, but scans revealed the damage.

He had started all 23 Premier League games this season, scoring twice and adding two assists and scored in a 2-0 victory over Fulham on February 6.

Leicester trails Manchester City by seven points and host Liverpool on Saturday with the defending champions three points behind their hosts.