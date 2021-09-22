EFL confirms 12-point deduction for Derby after entering administration

Derby County will be docked 12 points with immediate effect after the second-tier Championship side entered administration, the English Football League (EFL) said on Wednesday.

Derby, managed by former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, filed a notice to appoint administrators last week amid a financial crisis and announced it had completed the process earlier on Wednesday.

On Friday, the club said "a number of developments" led to the decision, including a failure to identify a buyer and the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenue streams.

"I appreciate that this is a challenging and concerning period for everyone associated with the club, particularly the staff and supporters, and it is our intention to work proactively with the administrators and all relevant parties with the objective of securing a long-term and viable future for Derby County," EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said in a statement.

Derby could face a separate points penalty for breaching the EFL's financial regulations. It was fined 100,000 pounds by an independent disciplinary commission in July accounting irregularities.

Rooney's Derby, which remains under a transfer embargo, was 12th in the Championship with 10 points from its opening eight games.

The 12-point deduction, the standard penalty for a club entering administration, will leave it bottom of the standings on minus two points, six adrift of its East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.