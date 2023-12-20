MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Argentine football player Ezequiel Lavezzi hospitalized in Uruguay with shoulder fracture

Former Argentine football player Ezequiel Lavezzi was hospitalized on Wednesday in the beachfront Uruguayan city of Punta del Este with a shoulder blade fracture.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 22:58 IST , MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE - Argentina’s Ezequiel Lavezzi.
FILE - Argentina’s Ezequiel Lavezzi. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Argentina’s Ezequiel Lavezzi. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Argentine football player Ezequiel Lavezzi was hospitalized on Wednesday in the beachfront Uruguayan city of Punta del Este with a shoulder blade fracture.

A police report obtained by The Associated Press says the 38-year-old Lavezzi was found with the injury at 5 a.m. after he attended a party in his mansion.

ALSO READ
Africa Cup of Nations organisers confident no repeat of Cameroon tragedy

Lavezzi, who played for Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, San Lorenzo and the Argentine national team, was taken to the Sanatorio Cantegril hospital with his girlfriend, Natalia Borges.

“It is unknown how the injury came about,” the police report said.

Police said Lavezzi was at a party in his mansion in the region of José Ignacio, where he has lived since 2019. Police investigator Paola Hernández said witnesses will be interviewed throughout the day.

“We don’t know what the root of this is,” Hernández told Argentine TV channel TN.

Lavezzi retired in 2019 after a spell at Chinese club Hebei Fortune. Since then, he has done charity work with the help of his brother.

Related Topics

Uruguay /

Football /

Argentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Argentine football player Ezequiel Lavezzi hospitalized in Uruguay with shoulder fracture
    AP
  2. Vaishali feels more secure in her own identity and performance now: coach RB Ramesh
    Mayank
  3. MCFC 2-1 MBSG HIGHLIGHTS, ISL 2023-24 updates: 8-man Mumbai City FC beats 9-man Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a red-card riddled match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 10 Highlights: PP 43-15 BB, Shadloui, Aslam shine as Puneri Paltan destroy Bengaluru Bulls 43-18; Arjun, Lucky give Panthers 41-24 victory over UP Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  5. Africa Cup of Nations organisers confident no repeat of Cameroon tragedy
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former Argentine football player Ezequiel Lavezzi hospitalized in Uruguay with shoulder fracture
    AP
  2. Africa Cup of Nations organisers confident no repeat of Cameroon tragedy
    AFP
  3. Former Barcelona footballer Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault to start in February
    AP
  4. MCFC 2-1 MBSG HIGHLIGHTS, ISL 2023-24 updates: 8-man Mumbai City FC beats 9-man Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a red-card riddled match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Russia Football Union votes against switch to Asian confederation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Argentine football player Ezequiel Lavezzi hospitalized in Uruguay with shoulder fracture
    AP
  2. Vaishali feels more secure in her own identity and performance now: coach RB Ramesh
    Mayank
  3. MCFC 2-1 MBSG HIGHLIGHTS, ISL 2023-24 updates: 8-man Mumbai City FC beats 9-man Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a red-card riddled match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 10 Highlights: PP 43-15 BB, Shadloui, Aslam shine as Puneri Paltan destroy Bengaluru Bulls 43-18; Arjun, Lucky give Panthers 41-24 victory over UP Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  5. Africa Cup of Nations organisers confident no repeat of Cameroon tragedy
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment