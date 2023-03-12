Football

Ecuador appoints former Qatar coach Felix Sanchez

Sanchez, 47, replaces the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, 60, who left after Ecuador was eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar.

AFP
Quito, Ecuador 12 March, 2023 09:00 IST
FILE PHOTO: Qatar’s coach Felix Sanchez Bas reacts during second round AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Group E match against India Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on June 3, 2021.

FILE PHOTO: Qatar's coach Felix Sanchez Bas reacts during second round AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Group E match against India Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on June 3, 2021.

Spaniard Felix Sanchez, the former Qatar coach, is taking over the Ecuador team, the national football federation (FEF) announced on Saturday.

“Good luck and success professor!” the FEF tweeted.

The Tricolor finished third in Group A with just one victory, 2-0 over hosts Qatar, then coached by Sanchez.

Sanchez started as a coach in the Barcelona youth academy aged 21. He moved to the Aspire Academy in Qatar in 2006 and coached national age group teams before taking over the national team in 2017.

His first games in charge of Ecuador will be two friendlies against Australia in Sydney and Melbourne on March 24 and 28.

