France’s Henry to miss World Cup after suffering calf injury

Henry, who has 93 caps, had not played for France in 2-1/2 years amid a row with former national team coach Corinne Diacre.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 23:14 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Amandine Henry.
File image of Amandine Henry. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File image of Amandine Henry. | Photo Credit: AP

France’s Amandine Henry will miss the Women’s World Cup due to a calf injury, the French Football Federation said on Friday.

The 33-year-old Henry, who has 93 caps, had not played for France in 2-1/2 years amid a row with former national team coach Corinne Diacre.

The midfielder will be replaced in the World Cup squad by defender Aissatou Tounkara.

Delphine Cascarino and Marie-Antoinette Katoto have also been ruled out for France due to injuries.

READ | The anatomy of acing the FIFA Women’s World Cup matrix, from USWNT legend Jill Ellis

France begins its campaign in Group F against Jamaica on July 23 before facing Brazil and Panama.

The ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup is being hosted by New Zealand and Australia, with the final scheduled for Aug. 20 in Sydney.

France

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Amandine Henry

