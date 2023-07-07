Alex Morgan and Lindsay Horan named USWNT captains at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Midfielder Lindsey Horan and forward Alex Morgan, two veterans of the 2019 Women’s World Cup champions, have been named by U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski as captains of the U.S. Women’s National Team leading into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

While both have served as USWNT captain on numerous occasions, with defender Becky Sauerbrunn missing the World Cup due to a foot injury, the duo will assume the honoUr which has been officially given to 18 different players over the 38 years of the program.

When Horan and Morgan are on the field at the same time, Horan will wear the armband.

“We have a lot of leaders on this team among the young players and the veteran players, and among those, Lindsey and Alex have vast experience in big games, and they understand what it takes to win at the highest levels,” said Andonovski.

“They are ultimate professionals and understand all the factors that go into having a united and motivated team. I know they will represent us well on and off the field at the World Cup.”

Morgan has 206 caps and 121 goals and will be playing in her fourth World Cup. She has 18 World Cup matches and nine World Cup goals on her resume while helping the USA to victory in both 2015 and 2019.

She has captained the USA 22 times previously from the start of a match, the first coming on January 23, 2016, when she earned her 100th cap for the USWNT.

Alex Morgan then. 🔥

Alex Morgan now. 🔥



Will we see some goals from @alexmorgan13 during @ConcacafW qualifying? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/k7u4aS1eUH — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 4, 2022

Morgan wore the armband three times during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup - in the final group stage match against Sweden, the epic 2-1 quarterfinal win over France and again in the pivotal 2-1 semifinal win over England, in which she scored the game-winning goal on her 30th birthday.

Horan, on the other hand, has 128 caps and 27 goals and will be playing in her second World Cup after helping the USA win the title four years ago. She has played in six World Cup games with two goals.

Horan has captained the USA nine times from the start of a match - the first coming on October 21, 2021, when she was honored for her 100th cap prior to the USA’s game against Korea Republic. She earned her 100th cap against New Zealand during the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Horan captained the USA five times in 2022, including in the group stage win over Jamaica at the 2022 Concacaf W Championship and in the USA’s marquee end-of-year matches against England on October 7 at Wembley Stadium and on Nov. 10 against Germany in Florida.

Horan captained the USA most recently during the 1-0 win over Japan at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup in Nashville.