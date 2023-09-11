MagazineBuy Print

‘Coaches know what to expect,’ Deschamps on Flick’s sacking

Speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday’s friendly between the sides in Dortmund, Deschamps said he felt sorry for Flick but explained, “all coaches know what to expect if the results are not right”.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 22:14 IST , Dortmund - 2 MINS READ

AFP
France coach Didier Deschamps.
France coach Didier Deschamps. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France coach Didier Deschamps. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

France manager Didier Deschamps said on Monday that he was not surprised by the sacking of his Germany counterpart Hansi Flick.

ALSO READ
FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: FIFA+ to stream Argentina vs Bolivia as Messi expected to shine

Speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday’s friendly between the sides in Dortmund, Deschamps said he felt sorry for Flick but explained: “all coaches know what to expect if the results are not right”.

Flick became the first manager to be sacked in German history after a poor run of form which included just one win from six games since Germany’s group-stage exit at the Qatar World Cup.

“There are always high expectations on Germany,” the 2018 World Cup-winning coach told reporters.

“I wish Hansi all the best”

Despite the sacking, Deschamps said Euro 2024 hosts Germany still posed a threat.

ALSO READ | Germany’s interim coach Voeller rules out succeeding Flick

“There are great players in the team. They come from the best clubs in the world,” said Dechamps.

France forward Antoine Griezmann said he was “surprised” by Germany’s poor results.

ALSO READ
‘Football Leaks’ hacker who leaked salary of Messi, rape allegation of Cristiano Ronaldo, convicted in Portugal court

The Atletico Madrid player told reporters Germany “just needs to find the right formula” to return to the elite, with the side made up of “big players from big clubs who can ensure German football shines again”.

Griezmann, 32, also revealed his “main goal” was to end his career playing in Major League Soccer, while telling reporters he could also imagine joining the dozens of players who have moved to Saudi Arabia.

The forward, who has a contract at Atletico until the summer of 2016, said he could “very well” understand players who had made the move to the Saudi Pro League.

“We’re talking about incredible sums of money here. They’re thinking about their children, their grandchildren. “I think going there is normal,” he added.

Related Topics

France /

Didier Deschamps /

Hansi Flick /

Germany /

Antonie Griezmann

