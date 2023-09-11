MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: FIFA+ to stream Argentina vs Bolivia as Messi expected to shine

Besides Argentina vs Ecuador, FIFA+ broadcasted Brazil’s 5-1 victory over Bolivia, a match in which Neymar scored two goals to become the Selecao’s all-time top goalscorer.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 22:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi scored the winner in the previous FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ecuador.
Lionel Messi scored the winner in the previous FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ecuador. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lionel Messi scored the winner in the previous FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ecuador. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Following Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador in the start of the FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers courtesy of Lionel Messi’s splendid free-kick, FIFA+ will live stream the next stop of the current world champions’ journey as it takes on Bolivia at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 at 22:00 CET.

The venue has been the site of historic moments in Bolivian football history, including Brazil’s first-ever defeat in the history of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and FIFA+ will be there to broadcast all the action as both teams play their second match in the qualifying competition.

Also on Tuesday, 12 September, FIFA+ will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 26™ South American qualifier Ecuador v Uruguay at 23:00 CET and the Saudi Arabia v Korea Republic friendly international at 18:30 CET, which is taking place at St James’ Park, Newcastle, England.

A complete list of territories in which the match will be streamed will be confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Besides Argentina’s initial match against Ecuador, FIFA+ broadcasted Brazil’s 5-1 victory over Bolivia, a match in which Neymar scored two goals to become the Selecao’s all-time top goalscorer.

Additionally, FIFA+ also live streamed the exciting conclusion of the 2023 King’s Cup in eight Asian territories, highlighted by Iraq’s dramatic penalty shootout final victory over hosts Thailand, and Lebanon’s win over India in the third-place playoff.

Related Topics

Argentina /

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Brazil

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: PAK 115/9 (28); Kuldeep bags third wicket, Shadab falls
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: FIFA+ to stream Argentina vs Bolivia as Messi expected to shine
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK Live scorecard, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day updates: Pakistan 111/6 (28); Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Saurashtra cricketer Dharmarajsinh Jadeja dies
    PTI
  5. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh felicitated by school Velammal Nexus
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: FIFA+ to stream Argentina vs Bolivia as Messi expected to shine
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sweden’s Blomqvist latest female player sidelined by ACL injury
    Reuters
  3. ‘Coaches know what to expect,’ Deschamps on Flick’s sacking
    AFP
  4. ‘Football Leaks’ hacker who leaked salary of Messi, rape allegation of Cristiano Ronaldo, convicted in Portugal court
    AFP
  5. Pogba tests positive for doping: FIFA World Cup winner reportedly fails dope test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: PAK 115/9 (28); Kuldeep bags third wicket, Shadab falls
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: FIFA+ to stream Argentina vs Bolivia as Messi expected to shine
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK Live scorecard, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day updates: Pakistan 111/6 (28); Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Saurashtra cricketer Dharmarajsinh Jadeja dies
    PTI
  5. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh felicitated by school Velammal Nexus
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment