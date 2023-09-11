FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: FIFA+ to stream Argentina vs Bolivia as Messi expected to shine

Following Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador in the start of the FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers courtesy of Lionel Messi’s splendid free-kick, FIFA+ will live stream the next stop of the current world champions’ journey as it takes on Bolivia at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 at 22:00 CET.

The venue has been the site of historic moments in Bolivian football history, including Brazil’s first-ever defeat in the history of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and FIFA+ will be there to broadcast all the action as both teams play their second match in the qualifying competition.

Also on Tuesday, 12 September, FIFA+ will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 26™ South American qualifier Ecuador v Uruguay at 23:00 CET and the Saudi Arabia v Korea Republic friendly international at 18:30 CET, which is taking place at St James’ Park, Newcastle, England.

A complete list of territories in which the match will be streamed will be confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Besides Argentina’s initial match against Ecuador, FIFA+ broadcasted Brazil’s 5-1 victory over Bolivia, a match in which Neymar scored two goals to become the Selecao’s all-time top goalscorer.

Additionally, FIFA+ also live streamed the exciting conclusion of the 2023 King’s Cup in eight Asian territories, highlighted by Iraq’s dramatic penalty shootout final victory over hosts Thailand, and Lebanon’s win over India in the third-place playoff.