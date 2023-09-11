MagazineBuy Print

Germany’s interim coach Voeller rules out succeeding Flick

Voeller, Germany’s former World Cup-winning player who also coached the national team from 2000-2004, said he had stepped in for one match to help the side until a new coach is found.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 22:54 IST , DORTMUND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Germany’s interim coach Rudi Voeller.
Germany's interim coach Rudi Voeller. | Photo Credit: AP
Germany’s interim coach Rudi Voeller. | Photo Credit: AP

Germany’s national team director Rudi Voeller said on Monday he will not be a candidate to succeed sacked coach Hansi Flick despite taking over for Tuesday’s friendly against France.

Voeller, Germany’s former World Cup-winning player who also coached the national team from 2000-2004, said he had stepped in for one match to help the side until a new coach is found.

“Tomorrow is a one-game thing for me,” he told a press conference. “I felt obliged to help with this game.

“... my goal is to support the new coach as I did with Hansi Flick, but hopefully with better results.”

Flick was sacked a day after Saturday’s 4-1 home loss to Japan and following a disappointing two-year-stint, with Germany preparing to host Euro 2024 in nine months’ time.

Under Flick, who in 2020 had won six titles with Bayern Munich, Germany crashed out of the World Cup in the first round last year and won just four of their last 17 matches.

They have now lost three games in a row for the first time in 38 years.

“I know the situation and I really did not want to do it. They had to convince me,” Voeller said of his interim appointment.

He said the German FA (DFB) would find a suitable coach before next month’s friendlies against the United States on October 14 and Mexico four days later during a brief trip to America.

Voeller refused to be drawn into any discussions regarding candidates, with former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann seen as one of the potential successors to Flick.

“Obviously there are names that are floating in the discussions we have but I have learned in this business not to comment on any names,” Voeller added. “I am convinced that in three and a half weeks we will present a new coach.”

He said that would still give time for the coach and team to create a buzz for the Euro hosts.

“It is important that we quickly start creating some euphoria. That comes with results but with a new person it is possible.”

Voeller said the team under Flick had carried the World Cup disappointment into the new year and failed to restore their confidence.

“This weight of the early World Cup elimination is difficult. A new coach who can move things and comes also with some new ideas is extremely important,” he said.

