MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Coach Laurent Blanc axed by struggling Lyon: Reports

After finishing third last season, Lyon has started the new campaign with three defeats and a draw, leaving them propping up the table.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 19:08 IST , Lyon - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Lyon’s French head coach Laurent Blanc.
FILE PHOTO: Lyon’s French head coach Laurent Blanc. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lyon’s French head coach Laurent Blanc. | Photo Credit: AFP

Laurent Blanc has been sacked as coach of Ligue 1’s bottom side Lyon, a source close to Blanc told  AFP on Monday.

ALSO READ
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Portugal vs Luxembourg EURO 2024 qualifier?

After finishing third last season, Lyon has started the new campaign with three defeats and a draw, leaving them propping up the table.

Blanc, who won the 1998 World Cup as a player and was in charge of the national team between 2010 and 2012, replaced Dutchman Peter Bosz in October 2022 and still had a year on his contract.

Sports daily  L’Equipe has been floating for several days that Lyon is looking for a successor ahead of the next round of Ligue 1 matches when it hosts promoted Le Havre on Sunday.

The team will be prepared by one of Blanc’s assistants, Jean-Francois Vulliez, while Lyon’s new American owner John Textor hunts for a successor.

ALSO READ
Se Acabo: With Rubiales finally out, Spanish football ready to leave embarrassing chapter behind

Former Italian international midfielder Gennaro Gattuso, who has been out of work since leaving Valencia at the start of the year, and Oliver Glasner who left Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of last season, have both been linked with the job.

Former Senegal international Habib Beye, who is currently in charge at Paris-based third-tier club Red Star, is also believed to be in the frame.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ligue 1 /

Lyon /

Laurent Blanc

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: PAK 5/0 (1) Fakhar, Imam open 357-run chase vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Coach Laurent Blanc axed by struggling Lyon: Reports
    AFP
  3. IND vs PAK Live scorecard, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day updates: Pakistan begins 357-run chase; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIBA confirms the nations still eligible for 2024 Paris Olympic men’s basketball
    AP
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs, smashes ton
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Portugal vs Luxembourg EURO 2024 qualifier?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Coach Laurent Blanc axed by struggling Lyon: Reports
    AFP
  3. Se Acabo: With Rubiales finally out, Spanish football ready to leave embarrassing chapter behind
    AP
  4. Juventus parent Exor denies planning to put club on sale
    Reuters
  5. Southgate twice convinced Walker not to retire from England duty
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: PAK 5/0 (1) Fakhar, Imam open 357-run chase vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Coach Laurent Blanc axed by struggling Lyon: Reports
    AFP
  3. IND vs PAK Live scorecard, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day updates: Pakistan begins 357-run chase; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIBA confirms the nations still eligible for 2024 Paris Olympic men’s basketball
    AP
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs, smashes ton
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment