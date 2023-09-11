MagazineBuy Print

Hermoso receives emotional tribute from her Mexican club Pachuca

The 33-year-old returned to the Mexican club on Thursday for her first game since claiming the World Cup title.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 09:04 IST , PACHUCA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
v Pumas UNAM - Estadio Hidalgo, Pachucha, Mexico - September 10, 2023 Pachuca’s Jennifer Hermoso receives a tribute after winning the women’s World Cup with Spain.
v Pumas UNAM - Estadio Hidalgo, Pachucha, Mexico - September 10, 2023 Pachuca’s Jennifer Hermoso receives a tribute after winning the women’s World Cup with Spain. | Photo Credit: LUIS CORTES
infoIcon

v Pumas UNAM - Estadio Hidalgo, Pachucha, Mexico - September 10, 2023 Pachuca’s Jennifer Hermoso receives a tribute after winning the women’s World Cup with Spain. | Photo Credit: LUIS CORTES

Spanish world champion Jenni Hermoso received an emotional tribute from her Mexican club, Pachuca, in their 2-1 victory over Pumas on Sunday in the Liga MX women’s league.

The 33-year-old returned to the Mexican club on Thursday for her first game since claiming the World Cup title.

RELATED | Rubiales resigns as Spanish football President after Hermoso kiss scandal

Hermoso unveiled a mural in the hallways of the Hidalgo Stadium, then was greeted on the pitch before the match with a giant banner with her Women’s World Cup photos and mariachi music.

As her teammates and the crowd applauded ecstatically, she posed for the cameras and received a framed jersey with her number 10 on it, smiling and waving to the fans in the stands.

Pachuca took the win thanks to a first-half goal by Panamanian Marta Cox and a Pumas own goal on a shot by Viridiana Salazar. They sit in 10th place in the table with 13 points after four wins.

Hermoso, who has been embroiled in the kissing scandal with Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), got a few minutes of playing time after coming on late in the game at the 85th.

Rubiales announced his resignation earlier on Sunday in a statement in which he said his position had become untenable.

Related Topics

Jenni Hermoso /

Luis Rubiales /

Liga MX /

Pachuca

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
