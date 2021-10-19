France defender Lucas Hernández given deadline to enter prison

France and FC Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernández has until October 28 to voluntarily enter prison after breaking a restraining order in 2017.

Hernández appeared in a Madrid court on Monday and now has 10 days to voluntarily begin his six month sentence. Hernández was arrested after a domestic violence incident in Spain in 2017, while he played for Atlético Madrid.

He was initially sentenced to community service and then two years later, was given a six-month prison sentence for violating a restraining order related to that case. He and his partner had a restraining order put in place by a judge. But they violated it by travelling together to the United States.

Hernández was a reserve in the France squad that won the Nations League last weekend.