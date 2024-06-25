France will look to find its first goal – through its own players – in Euro 2024 when it takes on Poland in their final group stage match, at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany on Tuesday.
The French are tied on four points with the Netherlands, with Austria a point back in third ahead of its match against the Dutch.
Poland lost its opening two games — to the Netherlands (2-1) and Austria (3-1) — and was the first team to be eliminated from this year’s tournament.
France vs Poland Head-to-Head
- Total matches: 17
- France wins: 9
- Poland wins: 3
- Draws: 5
- France goals: 30
- Poland goals: 17
Poland captain Robert Lewandowski, who turns 36 in August, missed the game against the Dutch after failing to recover sufficiently from a thigh injury and was a 60th-minute substitute against Austria.
This could be his last-ever European Championship match.
For France, much depends on Mbappé’s availability. Antoine Griezmann played further forward against the Netherlands in Mbappé’s absence, allowing Aurélien Tchouaméni to come in and bolster the central midfield.
If Mbappé returns, Griezmann will likely drop back into midfield, with either Tchouaméni or Adrien Rabiot missing out.
(with inputs from AP)
WHAT HAVE THE COACHES SAID?
“It is true that we have no chances of qualifying, but I had no problem with players’ motivation ahead of this final game. They worked very hard and I hope we will put in a good performance. Of course, in general we are disappointed but I still think we will bring some good memories home from this tournament.”
- Michal Probierz, Poland
“We’ve always got the required amount of respect for our opponent. I’m sure we’ll have a side up against us that will be doing their best to win. This is the highest level of football, so we’re not expecting this Poland side to take their foot off the gas.”
- Didier Deschamps, France
