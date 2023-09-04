Ramos, Hazard, De Gea among free agents after summer transfer window

Football’s summer transfer window slam shut on September 3, bringing an end to the player transfers and signings.

Several prominent clubs made big money signings. Real Madrid secured the services of English midfielder Jude Bellingham while Bayern Munich roped in his England national team captain Harry Kane.

The transfer window also saw the departure of several big talents from European football, none more significant than of Lionel Messi and Neymar, who both left PSG to join Inter Miami and Al Hilal respectively.

But despite all the turmoil, several major players are now without a club.

Here are some of the top free agents in world football

Sergio Ramos

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 19, 2021, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos gestures during a training session. | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE

Sergio Ramos, whose packed trophy cabinet includes a World Cup and multiple Champions League titles, is now without a club after he parted ways with PSG.

The 37-year-old Spanish defender has reportedly snubbed offers from Saudi Pro League and is looking likely to join his childhood club Sevilla.

David de Gea

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s David de Gea acknowledges the fans after a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: DAVID KLEIN

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, who was Manchester United’s No.1 for the last decade, finds himself without a contract after the English Premier League side decided to move on from him.

The 32-year-old shot stopper was briefly linked with Real Madrid, after the Spanish side lost its first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois to an ACL injury. But the Los Blancos opted for the services of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Eden Hazard

TOPSHOT - Belgium’s forward Eden Hazard sticks his tongue out as he celebrates after scoring their second goal during their Russia 2018 World Cup play-off for third place. | Photo Credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard had a troubled stint with Real Madrid, where his playing time was marred by injuries and fitness issues.

The Belgian player too saw his contract run out and is now on the look out for a club to get back to dazzling ways. There were reports that Chelsea might opt to bring him back. But with the Blues opting to invest in youth, that door seems to have closed for the 32-year-old.

Kasper Schmeichel

OGC Nice’s Kasper Schmeichel during a pre season friendly. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel finds himself on the free agent list after Ligue 1 side Nice reportedly terminated his contract right on the deadline day.

Schmeichel, who famously won the Premier League with Leicester City, is now on the hunt for an employer to continue his club career.

Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths

Jesse Lingard, who was with Manchester United for the better part of his career, is now a free agent after Nottingham Forest released him earlier during the transfer window after his contract expired.

The 30-year-old, who has represented England in the World Cup, is reportedly in talks for a return to West Ham, where head spent a successful loan spell in 2021.