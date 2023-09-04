MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ramos, Hazard, De Gea among free agents after summer transfer window

Despite all the turmoil of the transfer marker, there are several major players who are now without a club.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 17:42 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

Football’s summer transfer window slam shut on September 3, bringing an end to the player transfers and signings.

Several prominent clubs made big money signings. Real Madrid secured the services of English midfielder Jude Bellingham while Bayern Munich roped in his England national team captain Harry Kane.

The transfer window also saw the departure of several big talents from European football, none more significant than of Lionel Messi and Neymar, who both left PSG to join Inter Miami and Al Hilal respectively.

But despite all the turmoil, several major players are now without a club.

Here are some of the top free agents in world football

Sergio Ramos

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 19, 2021, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos gestures during a training session.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 19, 2021, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos gestures during a training session. | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE
lightbox-info

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 19, 2021, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos gestures during a training session. | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE

Sergio Ramos, whose packed trophy cabinet includes a World Cup and multiple Champions League titles, is now without a club after he parted ways with PSG.

The 37-year-old Spanish defender has reportedly snubbed offers from Saudi Pro League and is looking likely to join his childhood club Sevilla.

David de Gea

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s David de Gea acknowledges the fans after a Premier League match.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s David de Gea acknowledges the fans after a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: DAVID KLEIN
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s David de Gea acknowledges the fans after a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: DAVID KLEIN

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, who was Manchester United’s No.1 for the last decade, finds himself without a contract after the English Premier League side decided to move on from him.

The 32-year-old shot stopper was briefly linked with Real Madrid, after the Spanish side lost its first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois to an ACL injury. But the Los Blancos opted for the services of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Eden Hazard

TOPSHOT - Belgium’s forward Eden Hazard sticks his tongue out as he celebrates after scoring their second goal during their Russia 2018 World Cup play-off for third place.
TOPSHOT - Belgium’s forward Eden Hazard sticks his tongue out as he celebrates after scoring their second goal during their Russia 2018 World Cup play-off for third place. | Photo Credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE
lightbox-info

TOPSHOT - Belgium’s forward Eden Hazard sticks his tongue out as he celebrates after scoring their second goal during their Russia 2018 World Cup play-off for third place. | Photo Credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard had a troubled stint with Real Madrid, where his playing time was marred by injuries and fitness issues.

The Belgian player too saw his contract run out and is now on the look out for a club to get back to dazzling ways. There were reports that Chelsea might opt to bring him back. But with the Blues opting to invest in youth, that door seems to have closed for the 32-year-old.

Kasper Schmeichel

OGC Nice’s Kasper Schmeichel during a pre season friendly.
OGC Nice’s Kasper Schmeichel during a pre season friendly. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH
lightbox-info

OGC Nice’s Kasper Schmeichel during a pre season friendly. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel finds himself on the free agent list after Ligue 1 side Nice reportedly terminated his contract right on the deadline day.

Schmeichel, who famously won the Premier League with Leicester City, is now on the hunt for an employer to continue his club career.

Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard celebrates after scoring a goal.
Jesse Lingard celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths
lightbox-info

Jesse Lingard celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths

Jesse Lingard, who was with Manchester United for the better part of his career, is now a free agent after Nottingham Forest released him earlier during the transfer window after his contract expired.

The 30-year-old, who has represented England in the World Cup, is reportedly in talks for a return to West Ham, where head spent a successful loan spell in 2021.

Other major free agents
Axel Tuanzebe
Alfredo Morelos
Moussa Marega
Roberto Pereyra
Papu Gómez
Javier Pastore
Xeka
Anthony Modeste
El Ghazi
Oussama Idrissi
Haris Belkebla
André Ayew
Stevan Jovetic

Related Topics

Sergio Ramos /

David de Gea /

Eden Hazard

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ramos, Hazard, De Gea among free agents after summer transfer window
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Nepal LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: NEP 171/6 (37 overs); Airee, Sompal rebuild vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  3. Praggnanandhaa: The boy who gets cricket-loving India chess-thumping
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Police investigating alleged assault on football pundit Keane
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 4
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ramos, Hazard, De Gea among free agents after summer transfer window
    Team Sportstar
  2. Thomas Muller recalled to Germany squad for the first time since World Cup
    AP
  3. Video: Arteta predicts more goals from Rice after late effort helps Arsenal sink United
    Reuters
  4. Inter Miami tops LAFC, extends unbeaten run to 11
    Reuters
  5. Serie A: Thuram, Martinez lead Inter to win over Fiorentina;  Juventus win at Empoli
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ramos, Hazard, De Gea among free agents after summer transfer window
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Nepal LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: NEP 171/6 (37 overs); Airee, Sompal rebuild vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  3. Praggnanandhaa: The boy who gets cricket-loving India chess-thumping
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Police investigating alleged assault on football pundit Keane
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 4
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment