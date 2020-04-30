French soccer to raise more money for hospitals

The French soccer league has launched a lottery to help raise funds for hospitals and medical staff dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have a chance to win a signed jersey in exchange for an online donation of 5 euros ($5.40) to the Tous Unis contre le Virus (All United against the Virus) campaign.

French champion Paris Saint-Germain’s jersey is co-signed by Kylian Mbappe nd Edinson Cavani.

Dimitri Payet was one of France’s best players when the team reached the 2016 European Championship final and he has signed the Marseille jersey. Houssem Aouar signed Lyon’s jersey.

The French league says 2 million euros ($2.2 million) has already been raised through previous fundraising in French soccer.