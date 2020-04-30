Football Football French soccer to raise more money for hospitals The French soccer league has launched a lottery to help raise funds for hospitals and medical staff dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. AFP Paris 30 April, 2020 16:42 IST Representative image: Fans have a chance to win a signed jersey in exchange for an online donation of 5 euros ($5.40) to the Tous Unis contre le Virus (All United against the Virus) campaign. - Getty Images AFP Paris 30 April, 2020 16:42 IST The French soccer league has launched a lottery to help raise funds for hospitals and medical staff dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.Fans have a chance to win a signed jersey in exchange for an online donation of 5 euros ($5.40) to the Tous Unis contre le Virus (All United against the Virus) campaign.French champion Paris Saint-Germain’s jersey is co-signed by Kylian Mbappe nd Edinson Cavani.READ: Serie A clubs urged to think of next seasonDimitri Payet was one of France’s best players when the team reached the 2016 European Championship final and he has signed the Marseille jersey. Houssem Aouar signed Lyon’s jersey.The French league says 2 million euros ($2.2 million) has already been raised through previous fundraising in French soccer. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos