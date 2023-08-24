MagazineBuy Print

Late winner gives Galatasaray edge in Champions League play-off

The former Norway midfielder struck against the Norwegian champions in the third minute of added time to give Turkish club Galatasaray the lead heading into next Tuesday’s return game.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 09:01 IST , Paris

Galatasaray’s Fredrik Midtsjo (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the playoff match for the Champions League soccer match against Molde.
Galatasaray's Fredrik Midtsjo (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the playoff match for the Champions League soccer match against Molde. | Photo Credit: AP
Galatasaray’s Fredrik Midtsjo (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the playoff match for the Champions League soccer match against Molde. | Photo Credit: AP

Fredrik Midtsjo scored a last-gasp winner as Galatasaray snatched a 3-2 victory over Molde in Norway in their Champions League play-off round first leg on Wednesday.

The former Norway midfielder struck against the Norwegian champions in the third minute of added time to give Turkish club Galatasaray the lead heading into next Tuesday’s return game.

Watkins bags hat-trick, Aston Villa routs Hibernian in Conference League

Earlier, goals from Sergio Oliveira and Mauro Icardi had put the visitor in front after Martin Ellingsen’s early opener for host Molde.

Kristoffer Haugen levelled but Midtsjo put Galatasaray within touching distance of a first Champions League group-stage appearance since 2019.

Elsewhere, Panathinaikos gave themselves hope of a second-leg turnaround against Braga thanks to a 95th-minute strike from Daniel Mancini in a 2-1 defeat in Portugal.

Maccabi Haifa and Young Boys played out a goalless draw in Israel.

