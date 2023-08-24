Late winner gives Galatasaray edge in Champions League play-off

Fredrik Midtsjo scored a last-gasp winner as Galatasaray snatched a 3-2 victory over Molde in Norway in their Champions League play-off round first leg on Wednesday.

The former Norway midfielder struck against the Norwegian champions in the third minute of added time to give Turkish club Galatasaray the lead heading into next Tuesday’s return game.

Earlier, goals from Sergio Oliveira and Mauro Icardi had put the visitor in front after Martin Ellingsen’s early opener for host Molde.

Kristoffer Haugen levelled but Midtsjo put Galatasaray within touching distance of a first Champions League group-stage appearance since 2019.

Elsewhere, Panathinaikos gave themselves hope of a second-leg turnaround against Braga thanks to a 95th-minute strike from Daniel Mancini in a 2-1 defeat in Portugal.

Maccabi Haifa and Young Boys played out a goalless draw in Israel.