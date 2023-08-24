MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi magic leads Miami past Cincinnati in penalties to reach U.S. Open Cup final

Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead early in the first half on a nifty flick from Acosta, its Argentine No. 10 and captain, who scored his 14th goal across all competition this season off a header from Aaron Boupendza.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 08:12 IST , CINCINNATI - 2 MINS READ

AP
Lionel Messi celebrates during Inter Miami’s U.S. Open semifinal match against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.
Lionel Messi celebrates during Inter Miami’s U.S. Open semifinal match against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lionel Messi celebrates during Inter Miami’s U.S. Open semifinal match against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lionel Messi had two assists and converted a penalty kick as Inter Miami rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat MLS-leading Cincinnati 5-4 in penalties in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati jumped to a 2-0 lead before Messi set up a pair of goals by Leonardo Campana, tying the game at 2-2. Miami moved ahead when Josef Martínez scored three minutes into the first extra period, but Cincinnati tied the game at 3 when Yuya Kubo scored in the 114th minute, forcing penalty kicks.

Inter Miami 3(5)-3(4) Cincinnati, US Open Cup Semifinal Highlights

Messi made Miami’s first attempt in the shootout, and both teams were perfect through four rounds. Herons goalkeeper Drake Callender saved Nick Hagglund’s kick in the fifth round, and Benjamin Cremaschi made his PK to send Miami to another tournament final.

Miami advanced to face the winner of Wednesday’s late semifinal between Houston and Salt Lake in the final on September 27.

Messi was held scoreless for the first time since joining Inter Miami in late July. His first assist of the game was on a free kick in the 68th minute to cut Miami’s deficit to 2-1. He delivered a long cross into the box to set up Campana’s second goal on a header that sent the game to overtime.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year, had scored 10 goals in his first seven games with Miami, leading the team to the Leagues Cup title. He is set to make his Major League Soccer debut Saturday at the New York Red Bulls.

Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez scored the first two goals for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead early in the first half on a nifty flick from Acosta, its Argentine No. 10 and captain, who scored his 14th goal across all competition this season off a header from Aaron Boupendza.

Vazquez, a U.S. national team forward, doubled Cincinnati’s lead in the 53rd minute on a laser from outside the box, off a low cross from former Atletico Madrid and Colombia international defender Santiago Arias.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Inter Miami

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi magic leads Miami past Cincinnati in penalties to reach U.S. Open Cup final
    AP
  2. Watkins bags hat-trick, Aston Villa routs Hibernian in Conference League
    AFP
  3. John Isner to retire from tennis after U.S. Open
    AP
  4. Inter Miami 3(5)-3(4) Cincinnati, US Open Cup Semifinal Highlights: Messi-led Maimi reaches final after winning penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
  5. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day four: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Watkins bags hat-trick, Aston Villa routs Hibernian in Conference League
    AFP
  2. Messi magic leads Miami past Cincinnati in penalties to reach U.S. Open Cup final
    AP
  3. Inter Miami 3(5)-3(4) Cincinnati, US Open Cup Semifinal Highlights: Messi-led Maimi reaches final after winning penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info, US Open Cup semifinal: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. England’s Earps questions Nike over goalkeeper shirt statement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi magic leads Miami past Cincinnati in penalties to reach U.S. Open Cup final
    AP
  2. Watkins bags hat-trick, Aston Villa routs Hibernian in Conference League
    AFP
  3. John Isner to retire from tennis after U.S. Open
    AP
  4. Inter Miami 3(5)-3(4) Cincinnati, US Open Cup Semifinal Highlights: Messi-led Maimi reaches final after winning penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
  5. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day four: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment