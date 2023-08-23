MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazil’s Maracana stadium to be closed for pitch maintenance

The iconic venue in Rio de Janeiro is the most used in the country, with 55 matches played there during the season. Last weekend it staged two games with a gap of less than 15 hours.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 10:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
General view of the Maracana stadium. 
General view of the Maracana stadium.  | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

General view of the Maracana stadium.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Brazil’s famous Maracana stadium will be closed after the next two scheduled matches to allow the pitch to recover following heavy rains, the venue’s administration said on Tuesday.

The iconic venue in Rio de Janeiro is the most used in the country, with 55 matches played there during the season. Last weekend it staged two games with a gap of less than 15 hours.

Burnley signs England youngster Ramsey from Villa on five-year deal

“In view of this, considering that the damage caused cannot be recovered without a stoppage, after (Saturday) we will (stop) stadium activities to enable the full recovery of the pitch,” the venue’s administration said in a statement.

Fluminense faces Olimpia on Thursday in the Libertadores quarter-finals, while Flamengo meets Internacional on Saturday in the Brasileirao after which the stadium will be closed until the “necessary verifications and evaluations are carried out”.

Related stories

Related Topics

Marcana Stadium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil’s Maracana stadium to be closed for pitch maintenance
    Reuters
  2. Burnley signs England youngster Ramsey from Villa on five-year deal
    AFP
  3. Mason Mount ruled out of Manchester United’s next two games
    AFP
  4. Rangers held by PSV in Champions League play-off first leg
    AFP
  5. Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away at 49
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil’s Maracana stadium to be closed for pitch maintenance
    Reuters
  2. Burnley signs England youngster Ramsey from Villa on five-year deal
    AFP
  3. Mason Mount ruled out of Manchester United’s next two games
    AFP
  4. Rangers held by PSV in Champions League play-off first leg
    AFP
  5. Al-Nassr wins thriller against Shabab Al-Ahli to qualify for AFC Champions League
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil’s Maracana stadium to be closed for pitch maintenance
    Reuters
  2. Burnley signs England youngster Ramsey from Villa on five-year deal
    AFP
  3. Mason Mount ruled out of Manchester United’s next two games
    AFP
  4. Rangers held by PSV in Champions League play-off first leg
    AFP
  5. Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away at 49
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment