Burnley signs England youngster Ramsey from Villa on five-year deal

No financial details have been disclosed but British media reported Burnley would pay Villa 14 million pounds ($17.82 million) for the 20-year-old.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 09:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Aaron Ramsey has inked a five-year deal with Burnley. (File Photo)
Aaron Ramsey has inked a five-year deal with Burnley. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aaron Ramsey has inked a five-year deal with Burnley. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Burnley has signed midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa, both Premier League clubs said on Tuesday, with the England under-20 international penning a five-year contract.

No financial details have been disclosed but British media reported Burnley would pay Villa 14 million pounds ($17.82 million) for the 20-year-old.

Rangers held by PSV in Champions League play-off first leg

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” Ramsey told the club website.

“I have been waiting to be a Burnley player for a while now and I’m really happy it’s all officially done now. I can’t wait to get started. I can’t wipe my smile off my face.”

Ramsey, who moved through Villa’s youth ranks, was a regular for its under-21 side in recent seasons with whom he won the FA Youth Cup in 2021.

He spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Norwich City and Middlesbrough in the Championship. Ramsey earned more than 30 caps with England youth teams, winning the under-19 European Championship in 2022.

