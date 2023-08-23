Rangers held by PSV in Champions League play-off first leg

Luuk de Jong scored a late equaliser as PSV Eindhoven secured a 2-2 draw at Rangers in the first leg of its Champions League play-off round tie on Tuesday.

The Dutch giant, aiming for revenge after defeat by Rangers at the same stage of the competition last season, twice pegged back its host to seal a repeat of the first-leg result from 12 months ago.

Last year, Rangers edged through with a 1-0 second-leg win in the Netherlands but will need another surprise away win to book a return to the group stage after an entertaining clash at Ibrox.

Senegalese youngster Abdallah Sima, signed from Angers in the close season, scored a fantastic opening goal to give Rangers a 45th-minute lead against the run of play.

Ibrahim Sangare levelled for PSV just after the hour mark and the visitor looked to be pushing for a winner until a sweeping Rangers counter-attack was finished by Rabbi Matondo.

But the Scottish club, which struggled in the Champions League group stage last season with six successive defeats, could not hold onto the lead as De Jong bundled home from a corner with 10 minutes remaining.

Royal Antwerp boosted hopes of a first appearance in the European Cup proper since the 1957-58 season with a 1-0 first-leg win over AEK Athens in Belgium.

FC Copenhagen also moved a step closer to the group phase with a 1-0 away success over Polish champions Rakow.