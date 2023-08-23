MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rangers held by PSV in Champions League play-off first leg

The Dutch giant, aiming for revenge after defeat by Rangers at the same stage of the competition last season, twice pegged back its host to seal a repeat of the first-leg result from 12 months ago.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 09:21 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
PSV Eindhoven’s Luuk de Jong along with his teammates after securing a draw against Rangers in the Champions League qualifying playoff first leg.
PSV Eindhoven’s Luuk de Jong along with his teammates after securing a draw against Rangers in the Champions League qualifying playoff first leg. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

PSV Eindhoven’s Luuk de Jong along with his teammates after securing a draw against Rangers in the Champions League qualifying playoff first leg. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Luuk de Jong scored a late equaliser as PSV Eindhoven secured a 2-2 draw at Rangers in the first leg of its Champions League play-off round tie on Tuesday.

The Dutch giant, aiming for revenge after defeat by Rangers at the same stage of the competition last season, twice pegged back its host to seal a repeat of the first-leg result from 12 months ago.

Last year, Rangers edged through with a 1-0 second-leg win in the Netherlands but will need another surprise away win to book a return to the group stage after an entertaining clash at Ibrox.

Al-Nassr wins thriller against Shabab Al-Ahli to qualify for AFC Champions League

Senegalese youngster Abdallah Sima, signed from Angers in the close season, scored a fantastic opening goal to give Rangers a 45th-minute lead against the run of play.

Ibrahim Sangare levelled for PSV just after the hour mark and the visitor looked to be pushing for a winner until a sweeping Rangers counter-attack was finished by Rabbi Matondo.

But the Scottish club, which struggled in the Champions League group stage last season with six successive defeats, could not hold onto the lead as De Jong bundled home from a corner with 10 minutes remaining.

Royal Antwerp boosted hopes of a first appearance in the European Cup proper since the 1957-58 season with a 1-0 first-leg win over AEK Athens in Belgium.

FC Copenhagen also moved a step closer to the group phase with a 1-0 away success over Polish champions Rakow.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rangers /

PSV Eindhoven /

Luuk de Jong

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rangers held by PSV in Champions League play-off first leg
    AFP
  2. Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away at 49
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Gardiner out of world 400m as Van Niekerk sneaks through
    AP
  4. Fleming, Bell and Foster join New Zealand coaching staff ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup
    Reuters
  5. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day three: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Rangers held by PSV in Champions League play-off first leg
    AFP
  2. Al-Nassr wins thriller against Shabab Al-Ahli to qualify for AFC Champions League
    AFP
  3. Al-Nassr signs Portugal’s Otavio from Porto
    Reuters
  4. Al-Nassr 4-2 Shabab Al-Ahli, AFC Champions League HIGHLIGHTS: Brozovic, Talisca late goals help Al Nassr win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City manager Pep Guardiola undergoes emergency back surgery, to miss next two games
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rangers held by PSV in Champions League play-off first leg
    AFP
  2. Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away at 49
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Gardiner out of world 400m as Van Niekerk sneaks through
    AP
  4. Fleming, Bell and Foster join New Zealand coaching staff ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup
    Reuters
  5. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day three: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment