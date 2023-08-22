MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Why is Mumbai City FC not playing its AFC Champions League home games in Mumbai?

Mumbai City FC will thus set up base in Pune for its three ‘home’ games in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 20:04 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai City FC players during a Durand Cup fixture in Kolkata.
Mumbai City FC players during a Durand Cup fixture in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai City FC players during a Durand Cup fixture in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

Ahead of the Islanders’ landmark second appearance in the AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC has announced that the club will be playing its ‘home’ games at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

The present infrastructural setup at the Mumbai Football Arena makes the venue ineligible to host AFC Champions League games. Mumbai City FC will thus set up base in Pune for its three ‘home’ games in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League.

“While all of us at Mumbai City are excited about a huge season ahead of us, we are very disappointed at not being able to bring AFC Champions League football to Mumbai. Unfortunately, the current infrastructure in Andheri does not allow us to host Champions League games,” Club CEO Kandarp Chandra said.

READ: Durand Cup 2023: Why did Bengaluru FC’s Robin Yadav hold up jersey No. 35 after scoring against Gokulam Kerala?

Chandra added, “While we share the disappointment of our fans in Mumbai, we will spare no effort to ensure our supporters cherish a memorable matchday experience in Pune as we prepare to welcome fans to experience AFC Champions League football for the first time.”

Mumbai City being the only top-division football club from the state of Maharashtra, the decision to adopt Pune as the club’s ‘home’ for the AFC Champions League was taken to ensure top-level continental footballing action stayed within the state.

With a rich history of hosting elite football, the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex allows Mumbai City FC to maintain close proximity for fans to travel from Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC will know its opponents after the Group Stage Draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on August 24 at 1:30 PM IST.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mumbai City FC /

AFC Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka Live Score, AFC Cup Playoff: MBSG 1 - 1 ALD; Cummings equaliser cancels out Cornelius goal, Second Half begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup 2023: Pragg draws against Carlsen with white; Abasov beats Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why is Mumbai City FC not playing its AFC Champions League home games in Mumbai?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Khelo India Women’s League to be renamed as Asmita Women’s League
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Score: Afghanistan loses four early wickets in 202-run chase against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Why is Mumbai City FC not playing its AFC Champions League home games in Mumbai?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023: Why did Bengaluru FC’s Robin Yadav hold up jersey No. 35 after scoring against Gokulam Kerala?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka Live Score, AFC Cup Playoff: MBSG 1 - 1 ALD; Cummings equaliser cancels out Cornelius goal, Second Half begins
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan wary of in-form Abahani Dhaka in crucial AFC Cup clash
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Asian Games is our priority in September, says Igor Stimac
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka Live Score, AFC Cup Playoff: MBSG 1 - 1 ALD; Cummings equaliser cancels out Cornelius goal, Second Half begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup 2023: Pragg draws against Carlsen with white; Abasov beats Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why is Mumbai City FC not playing its AFC Champions League home games in Mumbai?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Khelo India Women’s League to be renamed as Asmita Women’s League
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Score: Afghanistan loses four early wickets in 202-run chase against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment