Why is Mumbai City FC not playing its AFC Champions League home games in Mumbai?

Ahead of the Islanders’ landmark second appearance in the AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC has announced that the club will be playing its ‘home’ games at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

The present infrastructural setup at the Mumbai Football Arena makes the venue ineligible to host AFC Champions League games. Mumbai City FC will thus set up base in Pune for its three ‘home’ games in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League.

“While all of us at Mumbai City are excited about a huge season ahead of us, we are very disappointed at not being able to bring AFC Champions League football to Mumbai. Unfortunately, the current infrastructure in Andheri does not allow us to host Champions League games,” Club CEO Kandarp Chandra said.

Chandra added, “While we share the disappointment of our fans in Mumbai, we will spare no effort to ensure our supporters cherish a memorable matchday experience in Pune as we prepare to welcome fans to experience AFC Champions League football for the first time.”

Mumbai City being the only top-division football club from the state of Maharashtra, the decision to adopt Pune as the club’s ‘home’ for the AFC Champions League was taken to ensure top-level continental footballing action stayed within the state.

With a rich history of hosting elite football, the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex allows Mumbai City FC to maintain close proximity for fans to travel from Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC will know its opponents after the Group Stage Draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on August 24 at 1:30 PM IST.