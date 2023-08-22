Durand Cup 2023: Why did Bengaluru FC’s Robin Yadav hold up jersey No. 35 after scoring against Gokulam Kerala?

Robin Yadav gave Bengaluru FC the lead in the Durand Cup Group C match against Gokulam Kerala FC at Kishore Bharat Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday and celebrated by holding the No. 35 jersey.

Yadav dedicated his goal, scored directly from a free kick with the ball hitting the underside of the crossbar before rattling the back of the net, to his injured teammate Salam Johnson Singh.

Bengaluru FC post on X (formerly Twitter), “Lovely touch from Robin, who runs to the Blues’ dugout and picks up Salam Johnson’s shirt as a tribute, with the winger suffering an injury against the Blasters. We’re wishing the boy a speedy recovery!”

What a gesture from Robin Yadav to show up Salam Johnson's jersey after scoring goal ! 💙



Salam Johnson got injured last match and was ruled out of Durand Cup.



We wish for a speedy recovery of Salam Johnson ❤️.#BFCGKFC#WeAreBFC#BFCLive#DurandCup2023pic.twitter.com/kwnqdWxUOE — TOTAL BFC (@Total_BFC) August 22, 2023

Salam Johnson Singh, the 21-year-old winger who wears No. 35 for the Blue, suffered a serious knee injury during the game against Kerala Blasters on Friday. His team was leading 2-1 when Salam collided with a Blasters defender and had to be taken off the field in a stretcher.

Salam was the I-League’s top Indian goal-scorer in the 2022-23 season. Bengaluru FC signed the youngster, I-League 2022-23’s emerging player of the season, from TRAU FC and he proved the decision right by scoring on his debut against Indian Air Force.