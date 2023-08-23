MagazineBuy Print

Mason Mount ruled out of Manchester United’s next two games

United revealed that Mount had sustained a “small complaint” during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham. The England midfielder is expected to be “out until the international break next month”, United said.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 09:32 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Mason Mount applauds after Manchester United’s match against Tottenham Hotspur.
Mason Mount applauds after Manchester United's match against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mason Mount applauds after Manchester United’s match against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mason Mount will miss Manchester United’s Premier League games against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal after suffering a “small” injury, the club said on Tuesday.

United revealed that Mount had sustained a “small complaint” during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham. The England midfielder is expected to be “out until the international break next month”, United said.

Mount moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea in the close-season for £60 million ($76 million). After winning the Champions League in 2021, Mount struggled to find his peak form towards the end of his Chelsea career.

Al-Nassr wins thriller against Shabab Al-Ahli to qualify for AFC Champions League

He also delivered below-par performances in both of United’s Premier League games this season, raising concerns about how he would fit into boss Erik ten Hag’s plans.

Mount is not the only United close-season signing to be hit with injury issues already this term.

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, signed from Serie A Atalanta, has not featured for United due to a back injury.

Ten Hag’s men host Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday before travelling to Arsenal the following weekend in their final fixture before the international break.

