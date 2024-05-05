Brooks Koepka captures fourth LIV title with win in Singapore

Brooks Koepka became the first golfer to record four victories on the LIV circuit after posting a two-stroke win on Sunday at LIV Golf Singapore.

Koepka carded a 3-under-par 68 to cap his three-day tournament total of 15-under 198, which was two shots better than Australians Cameron Smith (64) and Marc Leishman (66) at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course in Singapore.

Defending champion Talor Gooch (67) finished three strokes back of Koepka, who will head into the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club beginning May 16 with confidence as he attempts to capture his sixth major.

He won the PGA last year at Oak Hill Country Club -- his third win at that event.

“Yeah, it’s all starting to come around,” Koepka said. “I’ve put in a lot of work. I feel like on the golf course, off the golf course, it’s been a good two weeks, to say the least. Take a week off and then grinding pretty hard with Claude (Harmon III, his coach) over the last few days, I thought that was very important. Kind of started to see it turn maybe Wednesday, Thursday of Adelaide, so to see it pay off here is huge.”

Smith and Leishman powered their Ripper GC to the team title. Ripper GC finished three strokes better than Cleeks GC and Fireball GC.

“I kind of knew all year that we were going to get the ball rolling at some point,” said Smith, whose team finished at 32 under.

“I think internally that we’re the best team out here, and we’re going to be tough to beat when we all have our best stuff.”

Speaking of bests, Koepka appeared to be having the best time of his life as he celebrated Sunday’s victory with his wife and 9-month-old son, Crew.

“Yeah, it’s awesome. It’s such a cool feeling. It’s great to have them here. I finished better than 40th or 45th, like the last few times he’s been there. At least (Crew) got to see me do something a little better than that.”

Koepka, who turned 34 on Friday, recorded four birdies against one bogey on Sunday to keep Smith and Leishman at bay. Smith collected eight birdies against one bogey, while Leishman had six and one, respectively.

Tyrrell Hatton (66) of England and Thomas Pieters (69) of Belgium finished in a tie for fifth place at 11-under.