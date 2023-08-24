Key Updates
- August 24, 2023 04:03Inter Miami Playing XI
- August 24, 2023 04:01FC Cincinnati Playing XI
- August 24, 2023 03:52TQL Stadium ready for high-octane clash!
- August 24, 2023 03:52Predicted Lineups
Inter Miami: Drake Callender, DeAndre Yedlin, Mykola Kryvtsov, Seam Miller, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Matias Cremaschi, Christian Arroyo, Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Matt Taylor
FC Cincinnati: Roman Celentano, Matt Miazga, Raymon Gaddis, Nick Hagglund, Luis Arias, Junior Moreno, Uche Nwobodo, Alvas Powell, George Acosta, Brandon Vazquez, Aaron Boupendza
- August 24, 2023 03:47Goat walks in!
- August 24, 2023 03:46Preview
Lionel Messi secured his first trophy with Inter Miami FC, the Leagues Cup, after a 10-9 penalty shootout win against Nashville on Saturday.
Messi scored the opening goal in the contest before the hosts equalised, eventually taking the game to penalties where the Miami side triumphed.
The Argentine super star will be looking for his 45th career trophy when Miami faces Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinal at the TQL stadium. Real Salt Lake travels to Houston Dynamo in the other semifinal.
- August 24, 2023 03:41Live Streaming Info
Where is the US Open Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Cincinnati being played?
FC Cincinnati will host Inter Miami in the US Open Cup semifinal at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.
When does the US Open Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Cincinnati start?
The US Open Cup semifinal between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami will begin at 4:30 AM IST.
Where is the US Open Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Cincinnati being telecasted or live-streamed?
The US Open Cup semifinal will be telecasted live on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. The CBS Sports App, Pluto TV and Paramount + will stream the match live.
No telecast services are available for the game in India.
- August 24, 2023 03:34Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the US Open Cup semifinal between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action!
