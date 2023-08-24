Live Streaming Info

Where is the US Open Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Cincinnati being played?

FC Cincinnati will host Inter Miami in the US Open Cup semifinal at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

When does the US Open Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Cincinnati start?

The US Open Cup semifinal between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami will begin at 4:30 AM IST.

Where is the US Open Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Cincinnati being telecasted or live-streamed?

The US Open Cup semifinal will be telecasted live on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. The CBS Sports App, Pluto TV and Paramount + will stream the match live.

No telecast services are available for the game in India.