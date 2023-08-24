MagazineBuy Print

Live

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati, Messi LIVE, US Open Cup Semifinal: Messi starts for Miami vs Cincinnati; Kick-Off now

MIA vs CIN: Follow for live score, updates and highlights of the US Open Cup semfinal between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami.

Updated : Aug 24, 2023 04:17 IST

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the US Open Cup semifinal between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

  • August 24, 2023 04:03
    Inter Miami Playing XI
  • August 24, 2023 04:01
    FC Cincinnati Playing XI

  • August 24, 2023 03:52
    TQL Stadium ready for high-octane clash!
  • August 24, 2023 03:52
    Predicted Lineups

    Inter Miami: Drake Callender, DeAndre Yedlin, Mykola Kryvtsov, Seam Miller, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Matias Cremaschi, Christian Arroyo, Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Matt Taylor

    FC Cincinnati: Roman Celentano, Matt Miazga, Raymon Gaddis, Nick Hagglund, Luis Arias, Junior Moreno, Uche Nwobodo, Alvas Powell, George Acosta, Brandon Vazquez, Aaron Boupendza

  • August 24, 2023 03:47
    Goat walks in!
  • August 24, 2023 03:46
    Preview

    Lionel Messi secured his first trophy with Inter Miami FC, the Leagues Cup, after a 10-9 penalty shootout win against Nashville on Saturday.

    Messi scored the opening goal in the contest before the hosts equalised, eventually taking the game to penalties where the Miami side triumphed.

    The Argentine super star will be looking for his 45th career trophy when Miami faces Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinal at the TQL stadium. Real Salt Lake travels to Houston Dynamo in the other semifinal.

  • August 24, 2023 03:41
    Live Streaming Info

    Where is the US Open Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Cincinnati being played?

    FC Cincinnati will host Inter Miami in the US Open Cup semifinal at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

    When does the US Open Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Cincinnati start?

    The US Open Cup semifinal between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami will begin at 4:30 AM IST.

    Where is the US Open Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Cincinnati being telecasted or live-streamed?

    The US Open Cup semifinal will be telecasted live on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. The CBS Sports App, Pluto TV and Paramount + will stream the match live.

    No telecast services are available for the game in India.

  • August 24, 2023 03:34
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the US Open Cup semifinal between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action!

Inter Miami /

Lionel Messi

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
