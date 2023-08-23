MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala injured in training

The club confirmed that the midfielder suffered a tear in the thigh muscle on Wednesday and will be out of action for “the time being”.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 19:46 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Bayern Munich’s midfielder Jamal Musiala reacts after scoring during a friendly between Bayern Munich and AS Monaco.
Bayern Munich’s midfielder Jamal Musiala reacts after scoring during a friendly between Bayern Munich and AS Monaco. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s midfielder Jamal Musiala reacts after scoring during a friendly between Bayern Munich and AS Monaco. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has torn a thigh muscle in training and “needs to take a break for the time being”, the club announced on Wednesday.

Bayern staff diagnosed Musiala with a torn “muscle fibre in his left thigh” after he finished training on Wednesday.

German media report Musiala could miss several weeks, including Bayern’s next games against Augsburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach, as well as Germany’s September friendlies against Japan and France.

Just 20-years-old, Musiala has established himself as a member of the starting lineup with Bayern and Germany in recent seasons.

The attacking midfielder scored 12 goals and assisted 13 more in 33 league appearances in 2022-23, a combined figure higher than any other Bayern player.

Musiala spent much of his childhood in England and was eligible to play for the Three Lions, but chose to represent Germany.

One of the breakout stars of the Qatar World Cup, Musiala has played 23 times for his country, scoring once.

Bayern, which has won the last 11 Bundesliga titles, opened the season with a 4-0 win away at Werder Bremen, with England captain Harry Kane scoring on his league debut.

In the statement, Bayern also said France defender Benjamin Pavard missed training on Wednesday due to an illness.

Pavard has been linked with a move away from the club, with Italy’s Inter Milan among the favourites to secure his signature.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bayern Munich /

Jamal Musiala /

Harry Kane /

Benjamin Pavard

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala injured in training
    AFP
  2. IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I live updates: Toss delayed due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISSF World Championship 2023: Amanpreet Singh wins gold in men’s 25m standard pistol, Women’s team bags bronze
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023, Day 5 LIVE updates: Jeswin Aldrin becomes first Indian to qualify for finals, M Sreeshankar misses out; latest results
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Champions League 2023-24 Group-Stage draw: Can Ronaldo’s Al Nassr play ISL’s Mumbai City FC; Live streaming info; Teams; Pots
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala injured in training
    AFP
  2. Bayer Leverkusen signs Croatia defender Josip Stanisic on loan from Bayern Munich
    AP
  3. Borussia Mönchengladbach bus hit by wayward police bullet during Bundesliga game
    AP
  4. Malen scores after cancelled substitution for Dortmund to start Bundesliga with win over Cologne
    AP
  5. Leverkusen defeats Leipzig in Bundesliga opener, Stuttgart enjoys 5-0 rout without Endo
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala injured in training
    AFP
  2. IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I live updates: Toss delayed due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISSF World Championship 2023: Amanpreet Singh wins gold in men’s 25m standard pistol, Women’s team bags bronze
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023, Day 5 LIVE updates: Jeswin Aldrin becomes first Indian to qualify for finals, M Sreeshankar misses out; latest results
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Champions League 2023-24 Group-Stage draw: Can Ronaldo’s Al Nassr play ISL’s Mumbai City FC; Live streaming info; Teams; Pots
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment