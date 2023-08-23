Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala injured in training

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has torn a thigh muscle in training and “needs to take a break for the time being”, the club announced on Wednesday.

Bayern staff diagnosed Musiala with a torn “muscle fibre in his left thigh” after he finished training on Wednesday.

German media report Musiala could miss several weeks, including Bayern’s next games against Augsburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach, as well as Germany’s September friendlies against Japan and France.

Just 20-years-old, Musiala has established himself as a member of the starting lineup with Bayern and Germany in recent seasons.

The attacking midfielder scored 12 goals and assisted 13 more in 33 league appearances in 2022-23, a combined figure higher than any other Bayern player.

Musiala spent much of his childhood in England and was eligible to play for the Three Lions, but chose to represent Germany.

One of the breakout stars of the Qatar World Cup, Musiala has played 23 times for his country, scoring once.

Bayern, which has won the last 11 Bundesliga titles, opened the season with a 4-0 win away at Werder Bremen, with England captain Harry Kane scoring on his league debut.

In the statement, Bayern also said France defender Benjamin Pavard missed training on Wednesday due to an illness.

Pavard has been linked with a move away from the club, with Italy’s Inter Milan among the favourites to secure his signature.