Football Football Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin tests positive for COVID-19 Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Saturday. Reuters 26 September, 2020 22:04 IST Mattia Perin, who is on loan from Juventus, had tested positive and was at home with a slight fever. - Twitter/@MattiaPerin Reuters 26 September, 2020 22:04 IST Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Saturday, leading to its match away to Napoli on Sunday kicking off later than planned.Genoa coach Rolando Maran told Saturday's pre-match news conference that the 27-year-old, who is on loan from Juventus, had tested positive and was at home with a slight fever. The rest of the squad were training as usual, Maran said.READ: Napoli pounce on Parma mistakes as spectators returnSerie A later announced that Sunday's match in Naples would kick off at 1800 local time.The Gazzetta dello Sport said the Genoa squad needed to undergo a new round of testing and had postponed their charter flight to Naples from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning to allow time to obtain the results. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos