Football

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin tests positive for COVID-19

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

Reuters
26 September, 2020 22:04 IST

Mattia Perin, who is on loan from Juventus, had tested positive and was at home with a slight fever.   -  Twitter/@MattiaPerin

Reuters
26 September, 2020 22:04 IST

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Saturday, leading to its match away to Napoli on Sunday kicking off later than planned.

Genoa coach Rolando Maran told Saturday's pre-match news conference that the 27-year-old, who is on loan from Juventus, had tested positive and was at home with a slight fever. The rest of the squad were training as usual, Maran said.

READ: Napoli pounce on Parma mistakes as spectators return

Serie A later announced that Sunday's match in Naples would kick off at 1800 local time.

The Gazzetta dello Sport said the Genoa squad needed to undergo a new round of testing and had postponed their charter flight to Naples from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning to allow time to obtain the results.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos