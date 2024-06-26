MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Georgia vs Portugal LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch GEO v POR; Match preview

Here is everything you need to know about the streaming and telecast info of Georgia and Portugal’s Euro 2024 Group F match.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 12:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
File Photo: Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo in Wednesday’s Euro 2024 match against Georgia after selfie-hunting pitch invaders in Portugal’s last game raised security concerns and forced UEFA to introduce stricter measures to protect the players.

Portugal’s 3-0 victory over Turkey was marred by at least six fans invading the pitch desperate to get photos with Ronaldo during and after the game in Dortmund on Saturday.

The result secured Portugal qualification for the last 16 as Group F winner while Georgia need a win to reach the knockout stages.

It is still unclear if Ronaldo will play on Wednesday as Martinez suggested he would rotate his squad.

However, the five-time Ballon D’Or winner is never keen on taking breaks, especially in major tournaments, as he is obsessed with breaking and extending his records which include most goals, appearances and assists for his country.

At 39, Ronaldo would become the oldest player to score in a European Championship if he nets at Euro 2024.

One point was arguably a harsh return for a battling Georgia side which hit the post late against Turkey and missed a good chance to beat the Czechs with the last kick of the game.

It still could finish second and qualify if it beats Portugal and the Czechs overcome Turkey, but would be eliminated if it loses or draws and the Czechs avoid defeat.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW

When and where will the Georgia vs Portugal Euro 2024 match kick-off?
The Georgia vs Portugal Euro 2024 match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, June 27, at the  Veltins-Arena, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Georgia vs Portugal Euro 2024 match in India?
The Georgia vs Portugal Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Georgia vs Portugal Euro 2024 match in India?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Portugal /

Georgia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu selected to represent India via Universality Quota
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi plays down injury concerns after 1-0 win over Chile
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Who are the umpires for the SA vs AFG and IND vs ENG semifinal matches?
    Team Sportstar
  4. In Pictures | US Olympic swimming trials 2024: Ledecky, Dressel to spearhead USA in Paris
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Draft: Celtics’ front office chief Brad Stevens expects only tweaks to roster
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Georgia vs Portugal LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch GEO v POR; Match preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi plays down injury concerns after 1-0 win over Chile
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 qualifications scenarios: Belgium, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine, who needs to do what to qualify?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: How can Romania qualify for the round of 16 from Group E?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: How can Slovakia qualify for the round of 16 from Group E?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu selected to represent India via Universality Quota
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi plays down injury concerns after 1-0 win over Chile
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Who are the umpires for the SA vs AFG and IND vs ENG semifinal matches?
    Team Sportstar
  4. In Pictures | US Olympic swimming trials 2024: Ledecky, Dressel to spearhead USA in Paris
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Draft: Celtics’ front office chief Brad Stevens expects only tweaks to roster
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment