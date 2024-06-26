Georgia vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Will Ronaldo play? Predicted lineups, team news ahead of GEO v POR Group F match

PREVIEW

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo in Wednesday’s Euro 2024 match against Georgia after selfie-hunting pitch invaders in Portugal’s last game raised security concerns and forced UEFA to introduce stricter measures to protect the players.

Portugal’s 3-0 victory over Turkey was marred by at least six fans invading the pitch desperate to get photos with Ronaldo during and after the game in Dortmund on Saturday.

The result secured Portugal qualification for the last 16 as Group F winner while Georgia need a win to reach the knockout stages.

It is still unclear if Ronaldo will play on Wednesday as Martinez suggested he would rotate his squad.

However, the five-time Ballon D’Or winner is never keen on taking breaks, especially in major tournaments, as he is obsessed with breaking and extending his records which include most goals, appearances and assists for his country.

At 39, Ronaldo would become the oldest player to score in a European Championship if he nets at Euro 2024.

One point was arguably a harsh return for a battling Georgia side which hit the post late against Turkey and missed a good chance to beat the Czechs with the last kick of the game.

It still could finish second and qualify if it beats Portugal and the Czechs overcome Turkey, but would be eliminated if it loses or draws and the Czechs avoid defeat.

GEORGIA VS PORTUGAL PREDICTED LINEUPS

Georgia predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Mamardashvili; Kverkveliya, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia; Mikautadze

Portugal predicted XI (4-3-3): Costa; Semedo, A Silva, Dias, Cancelo; Neves, Palhinha; B Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo