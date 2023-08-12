MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

German Cup: Dortmund crushes fourth-tier TSV Mainz 6-1

Dortmund, which last season missed out on claiming the Bundesliga title only by failing to win its final match, enjoyed a fine start and were never troubled by their opponents.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 21:16 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Dortmund‘s Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer celebrates scoring the fourth goal.
Dortmund‘s Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer celebrates scoring the fourth goal. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Dortmund‘s Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer celebrates scoring the fourth goal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Forward Sebastien Haller scored twice as Borussia Dortmund cruised past fourth tier club TSV Schott Mainz 6-1 on Saturday in the German Cup first round to make a winning start to its domestic season.

Dortmund, which last season missed out on claiming the Bundesliga title only by failing to win its final match, enjoyed a fine start and was never troubled by its opponents.

The visitors, with 11,000 fans having travelled to Mainz, quickly carved out a two-goal lead with Ivory Coast forward Haller’s darting header in the 22nd minute and Julian Brandt’s finish from a Donyell Malen assist two minutes later.

The hosts reduced the deficit in the 34th before Haller weaved past three defenders to slot in his second goal just a minute later.

Dortmund struck again on the hour with Marcel Sabitzer drilling in after a superb solo effort from Marco Reus in the 57th, and Malen thundered in its fifth in the 79th after a quick passing combination.

Substitute Youssoufa Moukoko made it half a dozen with five minutes left to complete the rout ahead of Dortmund’s Bundesliga start against Cologne next week.

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

Sebastien Haller /

German Cup /

Bundesliga /

Marco Reus /

Marcel Sabitzer /

Youssoufa Moukoko

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 4th T20I, Live Score: West Indies 132/7; Mukesh Kumar strikes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score, Arab Club Champions Cup final: Al Nassr 0-0 Al Hilal at halftime; Ronaldo misses several chances, Neves off ground
    Team Sportstar
  3. German Cup: Dortmund crushes fourth-tier TSV Mainz 6-1
    Reuters
  4. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: IND 1-2 MAS; Azrai, Rahim take Malaysia ahead - IND vs MAS final updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan in Kolkata derby after four years
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. German Cup: Dortmund crushes fourth-tier TSV Mainz 6-1
    Reuters
  2. Durand Cup: Northeast United rides on Jhigan’s own goal to hold FC Goa to 2-2 draw
    PTI
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score, Arab Club Champions Cup final: Al Nassr 0-0 Al Hilal at halftime; Ronaldo misses several chances, Neves off ground
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mbappe, Neymar and Verratti left out of PSG squad for season opener
    Reuters
  5. France’s Dembele signs five-year PSG deal, leaves Barcelona
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 4th T20I, Live Score: West Indies 132/7; Mukesh Kumar strikes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score, Arab Club Champions Cup final: Al Nassr 0-0 Al Hilal at halftime; Ronaldo misses several chances, Neves off ground
    Team Sportstar
  3. German Cup: Dortmund crushes fourth-tier TSV Mainz 6-1
    Reuters
  4. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: IND 1-2 MAS; Azrai, Rahim take Malaysia ahead - IND vs MAS final updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan in Kolkata derby after four years
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment