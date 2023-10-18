MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Germany draws 2-2 with Mexico in US friendly in Nagelsmann’s second game

Germany, who beat the United States 3-1 on Saturday, opened the scoring in the 25th minute through Antonio Rudiger before Niclas Fullkrug equalised in the 51st minute.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 10:36 IST , Philadelphia

Reuters
Germany defender Antonio Rudiger (2) celebrates his goal against Mexico in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field.
Germany defender Antonio Rudiger (2) celebrates his goal against Mexico in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. | Photo Credit: Andy Lewis/ Reuters
infoIcon

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger (2) celebrates his goal against Mexico in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. | Photo Credit: Andy Lewis/ Reuters

Germany drew 2-2 with Mexico in a friendly at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Tuesday in Julian Nagelsmann’s second match in charge of the Euro 2024 host.

Germany, who beat the United States 3-1 on Saturday, opened the scoring in the 25th minute through Antonio Rudiger when the defender headed home following Leroy Sane’s corner.

ALSO READ: Bellingham ‘incredible’ but Kane is also key, says Southgate

Uriel Antuna converted Hirving Lozano’s cross to level the score 12 minutes later and Mexico went 2-1 up shortly after halftime when Erick Sanchez headed in Antuna’s cross.

The lead did not last long, however, with Niclas Fullkrug equalizing in the 51th minute after Florian Wirtz’s shot was cleared off the line by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

“I’m happy not only for my individual work but also for what we did as a group,” Antuna said of Mexico’s performance.

“The team, despite being down, always attacked, always defended until the last minute, it is important to tell the fans that together we can do many important things and compete.

“The job is to be consistent, since Jimmy’s (Lozano) arrival the team has been working step by step,” he added.

Related Topics

Germany /

Mexico /

Antonio Rudiger /

Julian Nagelsmann

