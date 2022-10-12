Football

Infantino backed by CONMEBOL for new term as FIFA president

Infantino, 52, will be standing for a third stint in charge of FIFA having defeated Sheikh Salman to claim the presidency in 2016 following Sepp Blatter’s resignation.

Reuters
12 October, 2022 15:03 IST
FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino is backed for another term by CONMEBOL next year.

FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino is backed for another term by CONMEBOL next year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) expressed its unanimous support for incumbent FIFA president Gianni Infantino as he seeks to be re-elected at the 73rd FIFA congress in March next year.

Infantino, 52, will be standing for a third stint in charge of football’s global governing body having defeated Sheikh Salman to claim the presidency in 2016 following Sepp Blatter’s resignation.

“After a conversation about the current reality and the future scenario for South American and world football, the CONMEBOL member associations gave their unanimous support to Infantino...,” CONMEBOL said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have also expressed their support for Infantino in recent months. 

