Gladbach's Thuram apologizes for spitting on opponent's face

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram has apologized for spitting in an opponent's face during a game as he faces a lengthy ban.

Thuram was sent off after spitting at Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch during a confrontation between the pair on Saturday, with the score at 1-1. Hoffenheim scored another goal after Thuram was red-carded and went on to lose 2-1.

"Today something took place that is not in my character and must never happen. I reacted to an opponent in a wrong way and something occurred accidentally and not intentionally," Thuram wrote on Instagram late Saturday.

READ | Manchester United close to winning big trophies - Rashford

"I apologize to everyone, to Stefan Posch, to my opponents, to my teammates, to my family and to all those who saw my reaction. Of course, I accept all the consequences of my gesture."

Thuram is likely to miss several weeks of games in the new year, dealing another blow to eighth-place Gladbach's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for a second straight season.

Schalke defender Ozan Kabak missed five games after he spat in the direction of an opponent in September.