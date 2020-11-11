Football Football Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski out of Belgium squad Kaminski is the second Belgium international after Eden Hazard to be ruled out of its friendly against Switzerland due to a positive COVID-19 test PTI 11 November, 2020 15:52 IST Kaminski had been called up this week by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as a late replacement for Hendrik Van Crombrugge. - TWITTER PTI 11 November, 2020 15:52 IST Belgium goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has left the national squad ahead of a friendly game against Switzerland after testing positive for COVID-19.Kaminski had been called up this week by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as a late replacement for Hendrik Van Crombrugge.Kaminski plays for Blackburn in England's second division. He is the second Belgium international ruled out of the match because of the coronavirus after Eden Hazard. The Real Madrid forward has been quarantined in Spain. Free agent 'Arsenal man' Wilshere admires Mourinho but cannot join Spurs Center back Thomas Vermaelen also will miss the game after Japanese authorities did not allow him to travel. Vermaelen plays for Vissel Kobe.Belgium will play England and Denmark in the Nations League after the friendly against Switzerland. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos