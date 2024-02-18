MagazineBuy Print

Gomes’ double earns Wolves second win against Tottenham this season

Defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Spurs drop to fifth on the table in a blow to their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 11:22 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Joao Gomes celebrates after scoring a goal.
Joao Gomes celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Joao Gomes celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Two goals from Joao Gomes secured Wolves a surprise 2-1 win at Tottenham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Spurs drop to fifth on the table, a blow to their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Aston Villa moved above Spurs after winning at Fulham. Tottenham was two points behind Villa as the race for the top four tightens.

Gomes scored in each half as Wolves completed a league double over Ange Postecoglou’s team. The Midlands club won by the same scoreline at Molineux in November.

Gomes headed Wolves ahead in the 42nd minute and Dejan Kulusevski levelled for Tottenham in the 46th.

Wolves’ winner came after a wonderful solo run from Pedro Neto, who raced half the length of the field before setting up Gomes to side-foot home in the 63rd.

