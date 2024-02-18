MagazineBuy Print

David’s hat-trick helps Lille defeat Le Havre in the French league

After a quiet start to the season, David has scored six times in the past three home games to move onto 11 league goals overall, good for second in the scoring charts behind 20-goal Kylian Mbappe.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 10:59 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Published : Feb 18, 2024 10:59 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Aravind V S _11773
Jonathan David celebrates after scoring a goal.
Jonathan David celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jonathan David celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Canada striker Jonathan David is back in the scoring groove, grabbing a hat trick as Lille beat Le Havre 3-0 to move up to third place in the French league on Saturday.

After a quiet start to the season, David has scored six times in the past three home games to move onto 11 league goals overall, good for second in the scoring charts behind 20-goal Kylian Mbappe.

David is Lille’s record signing, costing the northern club 27 million euros ($29 million) in 2020. He is expected to join a bigger team next season.

He pounced from close range in the 14th minute, netted moments before halftime after being set up by midfielder Angel Gomes, and followed up his own saved penalty in the 49th.

Lille is ahead on goal difference from Monaco, which plays on Sunday.

