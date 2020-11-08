Granada wants Sociedad match postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Granada has asked the national federation to postpone Sunday’s match against La Liga leader Real Sociedad as several members of its squad and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Granada had already been without a number of players and staff, including coach Diego Martinez, due to positive tests but its preparations for Sunday’s game were further hit after forward Antonio Puertas showed COVID-19 symptoms during Thursday’s trip to Cyprus to face Omonia in the Europa League.

Puertas and a club delegate who also presented symptoms returned separately to Spain, rather than travel with the rest of the team.

Defender Jesus Vallejo missed the trip to Cyprus after testing positive on Monday, while forward Roberto Soldado had returned a positive test two weeks previously and is yet to return to training.

A statement from the club on Saturday said the league’s organising body had told it that only players who had not travelled to Cyprus and who had tested negative for the virus could make the trip to San Sebastian for the league match.

“Given the circumstances, the club has requested for the game to be postponed due to not having the minimum number of first team players required for a competitive game,” added the statement.

No La Liga matches have been postponed this season due to positive COVID-19 tests, although a number of second division matches have been rescheduled.